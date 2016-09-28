Take the NHC Fired Up Challenge

× Expand New Hanover County Fire Up Challenge

For Fire Prevention Week Oct 9-15, join NHC Fire Services and team up with your family to complete these simple 5 fire prevention safety and fitness activities to help keep you and your family safe, fit and Fired Up For Life!

Test your Smoke Alarm IQ by visiting http://www.nfpa.org/public-education/campaigns/fire-prevention-week/fire-prevention-week-quiz

Check the date on Smoke Alarms

Look at the date on the back of all the smoke alarms in your home. If they are older than 10 years, you need a new one. This is also a good time to push the test button on all smoke alarms, and make sure they are working.

Complete a Fire Safety Inspection Checklist:

Check electric outlets to make sure they are in good conditions (not damaged). Appliances and lights are plugged into separate electrical outlets.

All smoke alarms work when tested.

All escape routes are clear of clutter and easily accessible.

Curtains and other things that can burn are away from the stovetop.

Portable space heaters are 3 feet away from anything that can burn. Heaters are turned off whenever you leave the room and/or go to sleep.

The clothes dryer has a clean vent and filter (no lint build-up).

All extension cords are used safely (not under carpets or across walking areas).

Create & practice your Family Fire Escape Plan by visiting http://www.nfpa.org/public-education/by-topc/safety-in-the-home/escape-planning/basic-fire-escape-planning

Complete the following Family Team Fitness exercises together:

Go for a family walk for 15 minutes and complete as many of each of the following exercises (squats, lunges and push-ups) as you can for 1 minute each.

