Sweet and Simple Flower Cookies

Flowers are popping up everywhere, and the azaleas are now in full bloom all around Wilmington. In honor of this week’s Azalea Fest, here are two sweet enough to eat flower cookie recipes to make with your child to welcome spring into your home!

Marshmallow Flower Cookies

You Will Need:

1 tube refrigerated sugar cookie dough

Assorted crystal sanding sugar sprinkles

1 bag marshmallows

1 can vanilla frosting

green food coloring

Pastel M&M's

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Separate sliced cookie dough and spread the rounds about 1 inch apart on baking sheet. Bake according to package instructions, and then let cool completely.

Pour each color sanding sugar into a separate shallow bowl. Using a knife or scissors, cut marshmallows in half diagonally. Dip the sticky side of each marshmallow half into the colored sanding sugar.

Add a few drops of the green food coloring to the frosting to dye it green. Spread the frosting on the top of each cookie and place an M&M in the center. Then arrange the colored marshmallow slices around the M&M to look like flower petals.

Spring Flower Pretzel Bites

You Will Need:

Butter Snap Pretzels

White Candy Melts

Pastel M&M's

Directions:

Preheat oven to 225°,and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the butter snap pretzels in rows on the baking sheet and put one candy melt on top of each pretzel .

Warm in oven for 2-3 minutes until softened (not completely melted Quickly place one M& M in the center and surround it by 6 other M&M "petals" in a different color. Gently press them down, if possible keeping the "M" side down so as to avoid seeing the letters on your flowers. Let cool and serve!