Quick and Easy Crockpot Dinners

Cool weather days are the perfect time for cooking delicious, no-hassle meals using a slow cooker. Busy, hectic schedules make crockpot dinners so appealing for many parents, as they allow families to enjoy a home-cooked meal together without sacrificing any time in the kitchen. Here are a few of our family’s favorite slow cooker recipes that require minimal ingredients, yet offer a variety of serving options that are sure to please everyone!

Crockpot BBQ Chicken

Ingredients:

2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup barbeque sauce

¼ cup Italian dressing

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

salt to taste

Directions:

Lightly season chicken breast with a pinch of salt and place in the crockpot. In a mixing bowl, combine barbeque sauce, Italian dressing, brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce. Stir until well combined. Pour over chicken, cover and cook on high for 3-4 hour or low for 7-8 hours.. Once done, shred the chicken inside the crockpot using 2 forks and then recover and let cook for another 10-15 minutes. Serve over rice, on buns topped with coleslaw, in a wrap, or on top of salad.

Slow Cooker Meatballs

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

1 egg

½ cup bread crumbs

1 tbsp. Italian seasoning

1 jar pasta sauce

Directions:

Combine beef, egg, seasoning and breadcrumbs in a large mixing bowl. Using your hands, shape the mixture into 10-12 meatballs. Layer the bottom of the crockpot with the pasta sauce. Place the meatballs on top and gently cover them with the sauce using a spoon. Cook on high for 4-6 hours or low for 8-10 hours. Flip the meatballs over halfway through your cooking time. Serve over pasta, in a sandwich, or as is!

Creamy Salsa Verde Crockpot Chicken

Ingredients:

1 ½ - 2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 cups salsa verde

½ cup reduced fat sour cream

½ cup reduced fat cream cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Lightly season chicken breast with salt and pepper and place in the crockpot. In a mixing bowl, combine salsa, cream cheese, and sour cream and whisk until well mixed.

Pour the sauce on top of the chicken breasts and cook on low for 5 hours. (It may appear that your sauce has separated, but once you shred your chicken and stir, it all comes together again.) Keeping the chicken in the crockpot, use 2 forks to shred. Stir the shredded chicken together with the sauce until everything is evenly combined. If desired, garnish with cilantro or extra sour cream, and serve in tacos, over rice, or in a burrito.