Make Your Own Popsicles - 5 Fun Recipes

A summertime staple, popsicles reign with kids as one of the most beloved sweet treats for combatting the heat. This summer, why not try something new with your children and swap out the grocery store pops for ones made in your own kitchen? Below are a few fun, flavorful new twists on the typical old popsicle. Your kids will enjoy helping you make them at home and they are so simple and delicious!

1. Gummy Worm Popsicles

Ingredients:

1 package of gummy worms or gummy bears

1 cup pink lemonade

Directions:

Place a 1-2 gummy worms (or 5-6 bears) into the popsicle molds.

Pour lemonade in afterwards to the top.

Freeze until solid

2. Greek Yogurt Berry Smoothie Popsicles

Ingredients:

½ cup Greek yogurt

½ cup milk

1 cup frozen berries

Directions:

Blend all ingredients together until smooth

Pour into popsicle molds

Freeze until solid

3. Banana Peanut Butter Yogurt Popsicles

Ingredients:

5 large bananas

2/3 cups peanut butter 1 1/4 cup

1 and 1/4 cups Greek yogurt

Directions:

Place all the ingredients in the processor or blender and blend until smooth

Fill the popsicle molds with the mixture

Freeze until solid

4. Nutella Popsicles

Ingredients:

1 cup whole milk

1/3 cup Nutella

Directions:

Place the milk and Nutella in a blender and blend until thoroughly combined.

Pour into popsicle molds

Freeze until solid

5. Cookie Dough Popsicles

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups milk (dairy or almond)

2/3 cup packed light brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/4 cup + 1 teaspoon mini chocolate chips

Directions: