Make Your Own Popsicles - 5 Fun Recipes

Annesophia Richards
A summertime staple, popsicles reign with kids as one of the most beloved sweet treats for combatting the heat. This summer, why not try something new with your children and swap out the grocery store pops for ones made in your own kitchen? Below are a few fun, flavorful new twists on the typical old popsicle. Your kids will enjoy helping you make them at home and they are so simple and delicious!
1. Gummy Worm Popsicles
Ingredients:
- 1 package of gummy worms or gummy bears
- 1 cup pink lemonade
Directions:
- Place a 1-2 gummy worms (or 5-6 bears) into the popsicle molds.
- Pour lemonade in afterwards to the top.
- Freeze until solid
2. Greek Yogurt Berry Smoothie Popsicles
Ingredients:
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
- ½ cup milk
- 1 cup frozen berries
Directions:
- Blend all ingredients together until smooth
- Pour into popsicle molds
- Freeze until solid
3. Banana Peanut Butter Yogurt Popsicles
Ingredients:
- 5 large bananas
- 2/3 cups peanut butter 1 1/4 cup
- 1 and 1/4 cups Greek yogurt
Directions:
- Place all the ingredients in the processor or blender and blend until smooth
- Fill the popsicle molds with the mixture
- Freeze until solid
4. Nutella Popsicles
Ingredients:
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1/3 cup Nutella
Directions:
- Place the milk and Nutella in a blender and blend until thoroughly combined.
- Pour into popsicle molds
- Freeze until solid
5. Cookie Dough Popsicles
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups milk (dairy or almond)
- 2/3 cup packed light brown sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup + 1 teaspoon mini chocolate chips
Directions:
- Place milk in a microwave-safe bowl and heat for about1 minute, or until warm to the touch
- Stir in brown sugar and salt until dissolved
- Stir in vanilla
- Place 1/2 tablespoon of chocolate chips in the bottom of the popsicle molds
- Fill to the top with milk mixture
- Freeze until solid