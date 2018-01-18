Fight Colds With This Comforting Garlic Soup

× Expand wikimedia commons Garlic Soup

Since we are at the height of cold and flu season, I’m constantly looking for foods to feed my kids that also have immune-boosting benefits to them. One ingredient that is hailed for its antibiotic and antiviral properties is garlic, a very popular herb and kitchen staple used all over the world. Garlic is an important spice belonging to the same family as onions, and it has been used for centuries as an ancient remedy for the common cold.

My daughter loves soup, and if she could she would eat it every single night of the week. That’s why I was excited to find this recipe for roasted garlic soup. At first glance it might seem like quite a lot of garlic for tiny taste buds. However, once it’s been roasted, the flavor is rich and sweet and not at all overpowering. If you’re looking for a delicious and savory way to help keep germs and illness away from your household, this roasted garlic soup should do the trick!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil

4-5 whole heads of garlic

4 tbsp butter

2 sliced onions

1 quart chicken broth

2 cups canned coconut milk (or other milk of choice)

1 tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. dried basil

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut the heads of garlic in half across the cloves but do not peel them. Pour the olive oil into an oven safe dish and place the garlic head halves cut side down on the dish. Cover with an oven-safe lid or baking sheet. Roast for 45-60 minutes or until garlic cloves are starting to brown. While garlic is roasting, melt butter in a large pot. Add sliced onions and sauté over medium heat, stirring constantly until onions are translucent and golden. Add thyme, oregano, basil, salt and pepper and sauté for 2 minutes. Let garlic cloves cool slightly, then carefully pick up the shell of the garlic heads. The cloves should slightly stick to the pan, making peeling easy. Add peeled cloves to the onion mixture in the pot. Add chicken broth and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to low and add milk. Using an immersion blender, carefully blend the soup until smooth. Garnish with fresh parsley and chives and squeeze a lemon wedge over each bowl. Serve warm.

Recipe adapted from wellnessmama.