Delicious Apple Recipes to Make this Fall

When I think of September, I always think of apples. I grew up in New England, and my autumns were spent visiting local orchards and picking buckets full. Now that I live in Wilmington, I have come to the realization that our fall apple selection comes mostly by way of the local grocery stores. That doesn’t mean that families here can’t find an abundance of ways to enjoy this delicious fruit. Below are a few easy, kid-approved recipes that highlight apples at the height of their season!

Apple Snack Cake

Ingredients:

5 cups diced apples

¾ cup sugar

⅓ cup vegetable oil

2 eggs, beaten

1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract

1 ½ cups whole wheat flour

1 ¼ tsp. baking soda

1 ½ tsp. cinnamon

Directions:

Grease a 9x13 baking pan. In a large bowl, combine apples and sugar. Stir until evenly mixed. In a small bowl, combine oil, eggs, and vanilla and set aside. In another large bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, and cinnamon. Combine egg mixture with flour mixture until evenly mixed, and then slowly add to apples. Stir until well combined, then spread mixture evenly into prepared baking pan. Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes. Cool before serving.

Recipe courtesy of www.onceamonthmeals.com

Apple Ring Pancakes

Ingredients:

2 large apples, peeled and cored

For cinnamon sugar -

2tablespoons granulated sugar

½ tsp. cinnamon

For pancakes –

2cups Original Bisquick

2eggs

1cup milk

1tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. nutmeg

maple syrup for topping

Directions:

Slice apples in 1/8 to 1/4 inch slices. Make the cinnamon sugar by combining the sugar and ½ teaspoon cinnamon in a small bowl. Preheat skillet to medium high heat. In a medium bowl, combine the Bisquick, eggs, milk, remaining cinnamon, and nutmeg. Dip apple rings in batter and cook each one in the skillet for 2-3 minutes. Remove pancake from skillet and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar mixture. Serve immediately with a drizzle of maple syrup.

Recipe courtesy of www.tablespoon.com

Crockpot Applesauce

Ingredients:

4 large apples

juice from 1 lemon

½ tsp. cinnamon

1 tbsp. brown sugar

¼ cup water

Directions:

Peel and core apples, then cut them into quarters. Put the apples, lemon juice, cinnamon, brown sugar, and water into the crockpot. Cover and cook on low for 4-6 hours, until apples are very tender. Mash with the back of a fork or potato masher. Cool completely before serving.

Recipe courtesy of www.mommypoppins.com