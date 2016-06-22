Clever Ways to Serve Watermelon

× Expand watermelon

Watermelon is a favorite summertime fruit for both children and adults alike, and for good reason. A sweet and inexpensive fruit, watermelon offers a refreshing, delicious, low-calorie dessert option that is perfect for the heat of the summer. Watermelon is also very nutritious, contrary to the assumption many people hold as to it being made up of nothing more than sugar and water. This juicy fruit is packed with vitamins A and C, and is also a good source of vitamin B6. Its healthiest benefit comes in the way of lycopene, as two cups of watermelon provide about 15-20 milligrams of this powerful antioxidant, more than any other fresh fruit or vegetable. Lycopene is best known for its link to lower risk of cancer, especially prostate cancer. Lastly, watermelon provides our bodies with wonderfully sweet summertime hydration.

The only downside of watermelon for many shoppers is the large size. There is simply too much fruit for a family to consume at one time, and fear of spoilage and food waste tend to deter parents from purchasing these melons outside of scheduled picnics and large family get-togethers. Luckily, there are several other clever options when it comes to storing, preparing, and eating any excess melon. Check out the below list of ideas of alternative ways to incorporate these incredibly healthy and delicious fruits into your summertime menus.

Fresh:

Make watermelon “ice cream” by placing a rounded scoop of watermelon right on top of an ice cream cone.

Add thin slices of watermelon to a grilled cheese sandwich for a crunchy twist on a classic lunchtime favorite.

Use a melon baller to scoop small watermelon balls and add them to glasses of water, on top of yogurt, or mixed into a salad drizzled with balsamic dressing for a tangy kick.

Grilled:

Brush watermelon slices with olive oil and then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Throw the watermelon on the grill and cook over high heat until grill lines appear, about 1 minute per side.

Soak several wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes, and while doing so chop up cubes of both watermelon and pineapple. Alternate pushing the fruit cubes along each skewer, and then grill several minutes on each side.

Frozen: