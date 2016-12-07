Kid-Friendly Christmas Cookie Recipes

Annesophia Richards
One of the most popular treats of the holiday season is without a doubt the delightful Christmas cookie. A family tradition shared by so many, the baking of Christmas cookies is an event that even the youngest of children can participate in this season. Here are a few quick and festive cookie recipes that require minimum time and effort, yet provide maximum flavor and smiles all around!
Annesophia Richards
Christmas Cornflake Wreath Cookies
Ingredients:
- 10 ounce package regular marshmallows or 4 cups miniature marshmallows
- 1/3 cup butter
- 1 tsp. green food coloring
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 6 cups corn flakes
- red cinnamon candies
Directions: Melt butter in a large saucepan over low heat. Add marshmallows and stir until completely melted. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and food coloring. Add corn flakes. Stir until well coated. Quickly drop large, evenly portioned tablespoons of the mixture onto waxed paper. Using lightly greased fingers, quickly shape into individual wreaths. Decorate with cinnamon candies. Cool to room temperature before removing from waxed paper, and store in an airtight container.
Annesophia Richards
Simple Shortbread Christmas Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 cup butter
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 ½ cups flour
- jam (optional)
- holiday sprinkles
Directions: Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cookie sheet with parchment paper. Mix all ingredients together. Roll dough into 2-inch balls. Place each ball on cookie sheet and flatten. With a spoon, indent the center of each flattened ball with a small amount of jam, or just top with sprinkles. Bake for 15 minutes or until pale golden brown.
Annesophia Richards
Holiday Peanut Blossoms
Ingredients:
- 1 ¾ cups flour
- ½ cup white sugar
- ½ cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ cup shortening
- ½ cup peanut butter
- 2 tbsp. milk
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 egg
- 48 unwrapped Hershey Kisses (any holiday-flavored variety, such as white chocolate or holiday cherry-filled milk chocolate)
Directions: Heat oven to 375°F. In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except for the Hershey Kisses. Use an electric mixer set on low speed to mix until stiff dough forms. Shape dough into 1-inch balls, and place them 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Immediately top each cookie with a Hershey Kiss, and allow cookies to cool.