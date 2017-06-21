3 Easy and Delicious Blueberry Recipes

We’re currently at the height of blueberry season here in North Carolina, and the grocery stores are brimming with pints of fresh berries on sale for great prices. Families around the Port City are finding themselves with a fridge or freezer full of blueberries after last weekend’s Blueberry Festival, as well as the completion of the local farms’ U-Pick seasons. With all those berries waiting to be eaten, here are a few tasty ways to use up that nutritious, juicy fruit!

Blueberry Lemon Quick Bread

Ingredients:

1/3 cup melted butter

1 cup white sugar

3 tbsp. lemon juice

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1/2 cup milk

2 tbsp. grated lemon zest

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

For Glaze:

2 tbsp. lemon juice

1/4 cup white sugar

Directions: Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly grease an 8x4 inch loaf pan.

In a mixing bowl, beat together butter, eggs, 1cup sugar, and lemon juice. Combine flour, baking powder and salt, then stir into egg mixture alternately with milk. Fold in lemon zest, and blueberries, then pour batter into pan. Bake for 60 to 70 minutes, until toothpick inserted into center of the loaf comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes.

For the glaze, in a small bowl mix together lemon juice and 1/4 cup sugar. Remove bread from pan and drizzle with glaze.

Recipe courtesy of www.tasteofhome.com

Lavender Blueberry Slow Down Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 tsp. dried lavender

2 cups milk (almond or regular)

1 cup blueberries

1 frozen banana

1 tbsp. maple syrup

Directions: Place all ingredients in blender and blend on high speed until smooth.

Recipe courtesy of www.blueberrycouncil.org

Blueberry Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients:

1/2 cup softened butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups quick-cooking oats

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Directions: Preheat oven to 350°. In a medium bowl, cream together butter and brown sugar. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine flour, oats, cinnamon, baking soda, salt and baking powder; then gradually add to the creamed mixture. Gently stir in the blueberries. Drop by heaping tablespoonfuls onto lightly greased baking sheet two inches apart. Bake for 12-14 minutes or until golden brown. Remove to wire rack to cool.

Recipe courtesy of www.tasteofhome.com