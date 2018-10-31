Lice Clinics of America Wilmington, NC To Offer Free Head Lice Screenings to Families Impacted by Hurricane Florence

To help families impacted by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina, Lice Clinics of America Wilmington will offer free head lice screenings at their clinic during the weekends of November 3-4 and November 10-11. The clinic will also partner with local county schools to provide free lice screenings to its students on these weekends.

“North Carolina is our home, and we want to do our part to help families get back to normal following the hurricane. We hope that by providing free head lice screenings, we can give peace of mind to our community who have been displaced by Hurricane Florence,” said Dena Black, owner of Lice Clinics of America Wilmington. “To further our commitment to our local community, we will be donating ten percent of our sales in November to Harrelson Center’s Help Hub program, to aid their efforts in North Carolina who are assisting displaced families in securing a safe place to live.”

"We are so grateful that Lice Clinics of America recognizes the humanitarian services that the Harrelson center and nonprofit partners provide to our neighbors every day and particularly at this overwhelming time after Hurricane Florence in the Cape Fear region,” said Meade Van Pelt, Executive Director, Harrelson Center, Wilmington NC. “We are committed to long-term recovery and building better lives.”

Lice Clinics of America Wilmington provides screening, diagnosis and treatment options for families dealing with head lice. Staffed by certified operators, Lice Clinics of America is the exclusive provider of head lice treatment using the AirAllé device, a revolutionary solution that uses heated air to dehydrate head lice and eggs. Lice Clinics of America Wilmington is located at 5725 Oleander Drive, Suite A-6 and is open seven days a week by appointment.