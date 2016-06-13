Power up Family Fitness Fun!

Being physically active should be fun and something that the whole family can do together.

Did you know kids need at least 60 minutes of physical activity a day, but it doesn’t have to be all at one time?

Are you aware adults ages 18-65 need at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week? (The good news is that you can spread your activity out during the week, so you don't have to do it all at once. You can even break it up into smaller chunks of time during the day. It's about what works best for you, as long as you're doing physical activity at a moderate or vigorous effort for at least 10 minutes at a time.)

So why not get fit together and make physical activity something that the whole family can enjoy together? Encourage everyone to think of fun things to do to get off the couch, away from TV and computer screens and get moving! Short walks, active chores, walking the dog—it all adds up! Remember, every moving minute counts!

Wellness Goal: This week’s wellness goal is making physical activity part of your family routine by trying one of the following family fitness tips and reducing screen time to make every family moment matter!

Make physical activity part of your family routine with one of the following tips:

Go for pre- or post-dinner walks — Pick a route and designate a leader then the family follows for 20 minutes. Crank up the music and boogie down - The kids and adults enjoy this one as each generation takes turns showing the other “how its done”! Make a game out of household chores - Keep a leader board for the person who sweeps the floor or folds clothes the fastest. Design a scavenger hunt around your back yard - Give each family member a list of unique items and time everyone to see who can find all the items first. Turn TV commercials into fitness breaks - Do push ups or jumping jacks during commercials or Make a guide that assigns an exercise to a different type of commercial (eg: cereal commercials require 5 jumping jacks). Have a weekly sports night - Allow each family member serve as the facilitator for a traditional game (softball, football, volley ball, hockey etc.) or a made up game. The only rule is that family members must be moving! Walk or run for charity - Sign up for a family friendly 5k or fun run! Put kids to work in the yard - Autumn is the perfect time for raking leaves and summer is a wonderful time for gardening. Strengthen your swimming technique - The whole family can dive into a pool and play a fun game or practice their butterfly kicks. Walk the dog - Take the non-verbal member of the family for a stroll.

The goal is to move more each day in the way that best fits your family’s schedule. Also, parents can enjoy physical activity with their kids. For example, if the kids are at soccer practice, parents can try and enjoy a walk during the practice. Some activity is better than no activity. Just remember, physical activity does the body good, for all ages!!

Check out the Family Activities Guide for ideas to get started and come up with your own. For ideas of fun physical activity tips around the house or tips on getting kids moving and chores done too, visit How to make a Healthy Home For tips on getting the non athletes to be physically active and other tips for families to have fun while being active, visit heart.org

Reduce Screen Time

"Screen time" is a term used for activities done in front of a screen, such as watching TV, working on a computer, or playing video games. Screen time is sedentary activity, meaning you are being physically inactive while sitting down. Very little energy is used during screen time. Most American children spend about 3 hours a day watching TV. Added together, all types of screen time can total 5 to 7 hours a day.

Too much screen time can:

Make it hard for your child to sleep at night

Raise your child's risk of attention problems, anxiety, and depression

Raise your child's risk of gaining too much weight (obesity)

Health experts warn that too much screen time throws off a person’s energy balance, making it hard to maintain a healthy weight.

Start tracking how much time your family spends in front of a screen, including things like TV- and DVD-watching, playing video games, and using the computer for something other than school or work. Then take a look at how much physical activity they get. Use the Screen Time Chart to do it. That way you’ll get a sense of what changes need to be made.

Tips to Making Every Family Moment Matter!

Healthy Family Screen Time Goal of less than 2 hours per day!

Set a Good Example : You need to be a good role model and limit your screen time to no more than two hours per day, too. If your kids see you following your own rules, then they’ll be more likely to do the same.

: You need to be a good role model and limit your screen time to no more than two hours per day, too. If your kids see you following your own rules, then they’ll be more likely to do the same. Set Screen Time Limits : Create a house rule that limits screen time to two hours every day. More importantly, enforce the rule.

: Create a house rule that limits screen time to two hours every day. More importantly, enforce the rule. Make Screen Time = Active Time: When you do spend time in front of the screen, do something active. Stretch, do yoga and/or lift weights. Or, challenge the family to see who can do the most push-ups, jumping jacks, or leg lifts during TV commercial breaks.

Healthy & Well Wishes-Angelia & Amy