Keeping a Healthy Balance!

When things are off-balance, things feel out of control. You feel like a juggler trying not to drop anything. Does your daily life feel like it could topple over at any moment?

When things are feeling off-center, it is time to stop and examine the load you are carrying. Take time to reflect. Discover what key ingredients are missing in your recipe for balance. Maybe its Exercise? Fun? Or just time for yourself? Develop a plan that includes all the elements you need to feel balanced and centered. Take a look at some of the key ingredients and tips below to consider ways to keep that healthy balance in your daily life.

Wellness Goal: Take time for YOU this week to stop and take inventory of your daily life’s balance. Discover what ingredient may be missing. Try some of the ingredients or tips below to see the difference it makes for your healthy balanced living!

Healthy Balanced Living Ingredients:

Adequate sleep . Without this, small problems appear insurmountable and we become irritable with those we care about the most. Better to leave some tasks undone than to miss out on an extra hour of shut-eye. Aim for 7-9 hours’ sleep each night.

. Without this, small problems appear insurmountable and we become irritable with those we care about the most. Better to leave some tasks undone than to miss out on an extra hour of shut-eye. Aim for 7-9 hours’ sleep each night. Have some fun . At least once a week do something fun, pointless, and definitely outside your normal repertoire. This will relieve stress and remind you not to take life too seriously.

. At least once a week do something fun, pointless, and definitely outside your normal repertoire. This will relieve stress and remind you not to take life too seriously. Learn to say no . Saying “no,” or at least “let me think about it,” gives you time before responding to a request and allows you to consider whether saying “yes” will help or hurt you.

. Saying “no,” or at least “let me think about it,” gives you time before responding to a request and allows you to consider whether saying “yes” will help or hurt you. Do exercises that you love . No need to torture yourself. Make it something you enjoy. Are you a closet jump-roper or is skateboarding your thing? What fits most easily into your schedule?

. No need to torture yourself. Make it something you enjoy. Are you a closet jump-roper or is skateboarding your thing? What fits most easily into your schedule? Do something for you, or nothing at all . Schedule time just for you and let everyone know they need to respect it. Take a bubble bath, read a steamy novel, meditate or stare out the window — no apologies to anyone!

. Schedule time just for you and let everyone know they need to respect it. Take a bubble bath, read a steamy novel, meditate or stare out the window — no apologies to anyone! Nurture key relationships . Don’t assume that a relationship with a partner or spouse will endure no matter what. It requires maintenance, and attending to this can be pleasurable and rewarding.

. Don’t assume that a relationship with a partner or spouse will endure no matter what. It requires maintenance, and attending to this can be pleasurable and rewarding. Take it a day at a time. In the early morning or at the end of your day, leave a few minutes to consider the day’s events and your feelings about them. Better yet, keep a journal about them. What was great about the day? What could you have done differently to make it more balanced and satisfying?

Balance Is the Key: We all have the same amount of time in our day. And each of us has a limit to how much we can carry in our daily lives. Here are some other helpful tips to consider in keeping a healthy balance!

Other Helpful Tips in Keeping Daily Life In Balance:

Defend Your Time – You don’t let people steal your money, but you let them take your time all day long. Sometimes you will need to put yourself first. Know when to say “No.” Defend your time with vigor because you don’t get more time later.

Set Your Boundaries – To keep things in balance you need to have boundaries. Where does work end and life begin? Make sure you establish clear expectations as to where your boundaries are set.

Know Your Priorities – Decisions are easier when you know your priorities. When you have to pick between two things you should know which one takes precedence. You know which obligation to put first, and which task to drop in favor of something else.

Protect Yourself from Overload – You can only carry so much. Without being kept in check, your obligation load will slowly grow until you don’t have enough time in your day. Make an obligation list and take inventory of your commitments. Only then will you know the true load you are carrying.

Know how to de-stress - Make time to take care of yourself and indulge in creative outlets you enjoy to help with stress reduction:

Schedule time each week to allow yourself to de-stress, and spend a few minutes on relaxation each day.

Get up a few minutes early in the morning to savor a cup of coffee and some quiet time before everyone else wakes up.

Make daily activities more fun — try a new ethnic recipe for dinner, take a long aromatherapy soak instead of a quick shower, or listen to new music or learn a new language while you commute to work.

Devote time each week to a hobby you love or to learning a new one you’ve always wanted to try; art classes in particular are stimulating and rewarding.

Don’t forget to laugh. It’s great for your health and can help:

Alleviate stress

Fight off infections

Boost brain health

Lower blood pressure

Improve your mood

Keep check on daily living to maintain a healthy balance for living life to the fullest- to laugh, love, live and be healthy!

Healthy & Well Wishes-Angelia & Amy