The end of the Fit Family challenge is approaching, so it’s important to take this final week to set aside some family time to reflect, share, and celebrate together the journey and achievements!

Final Challenge Wellness Goal: Revisit your challenge SMART health goals.

Reflect and write down all the healthy changes, progress and achievements made during this challenge period. Celebrate together and be proud of each and every healthy step!

Keep the healthy family momentum going after the challenge with some of these healthy reminders:

Healthy weight maintenance requires a lifestyle change; not a fad diet. It’s important to eat a diet that you can adopt for the rest of your life (not just for a few months).

Having an accountability buddy increases your chances of reaching your goals.

Be mindful about your week and plan for physical activity and nutritious meals.

Add variety and fun to your fitness routine to enjoy physical activity and stay motivated

Safeguard your environment by making the healthy choice the easy choice.

Use positive self-talk. Focus on the positive aspects of your healthy lifestyle.

Abandon “all or nothing thinking” if you miss a day where you eat healthy, your week is not ruined; try again the next day. And, if you eat a piece of cake, you don’t have to eat another because “you’ve already fallen off the wagon”. Stop at one piece and know that you’re still in control.

Focus on progress, not perfection. Even if you’re not running a 7 minute mile yet, you’re still going faster than you would be if you were sitting on the couch.

Being healthy is a way of life. Your daily efforts and actions make a difference to your quality of living and overall health.

Embrace every day as an opportunity to live your best life! Make each moment matter! Live Healthy, live well!

Healthy and well wishes- Angelia & Amy