It's Easy Eating Greens… and Reds, Yellows and Orange!

There are many presumed rules when it comes to dieting: “Don’t eat after 7pm. Don’t eat too many carbs. Don’t eat this… too much sugar, don’t eat that… too much salt.” It can be overwhelming to be told again and again what not to do. However, sometimes it can be more effective to focus on the good stuff.

While there are endless diets out there to choose from, there is a similarity between the quality ones. Loading the plate with more whole vegetables and fruits can provide all the benefits of a higher fiber, anti-oxidant rich diet. Whether you follow a vegan, paleo, Mediterranean, or low carbohydrate eating plan, consuming more of these colorful, nutrient-dense foods is a good way to improve your nutrition. But beware- gaining more fiber, phytochemicals, anti-oxidants and volume in the diet may lead to the following:

Increased satiety after meals

Maintenance of a healthy body weight

Decreased risk of heart disease

Decreased risk of type 2 diabetes

Decreased total and LDL cholesterol

Lowered blood pressure

Decreased risk of developing some cancers (including breast, colon, and pancreatic)

Decreased risk of stroke

Improved immunity and decreased illnesses

Better performance during your workout

Longer lasting energy

Improved cognition, mood and lower risk of depression/anxiety

Better skin elasticity and appearance

Enhanced digestion

Many, many more!!!

We know it is a good idea to include a vegetable or fruit at each meal and snack. So how exactly do you increase these health-promoting foods in your daily routine? Here are just a few ideas to get you started…

Instead of planning around meat, plan your meals around local seasonal vegetables

Use fresh chopped vegetables (in place of chips, pretzels or crackers) to serve with your favorite hummus, guacamole, or Greek yogurt-based vegetable dip

Wash and prep vegetables right away, and keep on hand for quick snack or salad additions

Throw some veggie kabobs on the grill to serve alongside lean grilled chicken or fish

For the ultimate “pre-portioned” snack, grab a piece of fresh fruit to stave off hunger

Add veggies to omelets and egg scrambles to help get your day started on the right foot

Add vegetables to your go to meals such as sandwiches, pastas, homemade pizzas and stir fries

Satisfy your sweet tooth with fruit- try a frozen banana “popsicle” or a baked cinnamon apple

Stock your freezer with frozen veggies, and your fridge with pre-chopped salad mixes- you will always have quick and easy vegetables to add to any meal

Throw frozen fruit into a smoothie with a mild vegetable like spinach, carrots or cucumber

At your next restaurant outing, sub the fries for a side of steamed veggies or a salad

Visit the local farmers market for fresh inspiration and to try new unexplored flavors

Try a new vegetable recipe, such as the one below…

× Expand Morgan Davis grilled-vegetables

Grilled Ratatouille

Ingredients

2 Eggplant, sliced into 1/2 inch rings

2 peppers, halved lengthwise

2 zucchini, halved lengthwise

1 sweet onion, chopped and skewered

1 pint cherry tomatoes

Olive oil

Salt and Pepper

3-4Tb chopped fresh basil

3-4Tb chopped fresh parsley

1 sprig fresh oregano, leaves removed

2Tb balsamic vinegar

Directions

Heat grill to medium high heat. Drizzle vegetables with olive oil and sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper and salt. Cook vegetables on preheated grill. Eggplant need about 3 minutes per side. Peppers and zucchini need about 3-4 minutes per side. Tomatoes cook quickly, about 4 minutes total, turning skewers to evenly roast. Onions need the longest, about 10-15 minutes, turning the skewers to get an even browning. After veggies are removed from heat and have a chance to cool slightly, chop the onions, peppers, zucchini and eggplant into bite-sized pieces and mix all vegetables together on a large serving platter. Stir in tomatoes, fresh herbs and balsamic vinegar and serve warm.

And for extra motivation, I want to see the ways your family is increasing fruit and vegetable intake in your home with a little photo contest. Post a pic of your fruit or vegetables inspiration to Instagram or Facebook, and be sure to tag @forktofit in your post, along with #fitfamilychallenge. A winner will be chosen at the end of May! And, be sure to visit the Fork to Fit website, www.fromforktofit.com, and follow Fork to Fit on Facebook and Instagram for healthy recipes and nutrition information.

Cheers!

Morgan R. Davis, RD, CSSD, LDN