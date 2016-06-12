How to Meal Plan Like a Pro

This week our fit families worked on meal planning… because the best way to be successful is to stay prepared. This is because even the healthiest eaters don’t always make the best last minute decisions. Meal planning can be a challenge for beginners. But using the following pointers can take you one step closer to your optimal eating plan…

Go on the prowl for recipes. In the Pinterest era, we are never at a lack for a large variety of healthy options. From healthy eating blogs to recipe apps to old fashioned cook books, there are plenty of resources available.

Plan for busy weeknights. Lack of time is the number one reason people site for not being able to stick to a healthy eating plan. Do not count on your schedule magically easing up. Instead, try the following:

Use the crock pot to set it and forget it.

Cook in bulk so that you may cook once and eat several times through the week.

Plan for easy, last minute meals. Breakfast for dinner, quick stir fries, and rotisserie chicken can be prepped when in a pinch.

Re-purpose leftovers. Extra chicken and meats can be stuffed into whole grain tortillas for taco night. Leftover rice can be paired with frozen veggies for a healthy stir fry.

Overlap ingredients. Choose recipes that have similar ingredients so you can buy less and make more!

Use a template. Try an online meal planning app such as Pepperplate, Ziplist, or Plan to Eat. Or, use a printable calendar, such as this one.

Account for balanced snacks, along with meals. Don’t forget to plan for vegetables, fruits, nuts, yogurts and low fat cheese to be packed up for mid-day snacks.

Take inventory of what you already have in stock. Take a look in the fridge, freezer and pantry for inspiration. Can you use any of what you have on hand to create the recipes chosen?

Create a shopping list. Stock up on everything needed for the recipes.

Buy foods from the list, and do not be tempted by packaged foods on sale.

Sometimes convenience is worth the extra price. If you are more likely to eat veggies that you do not have to wash and chopped, than buy the pre-chopped vegetables and opt for pre-washed bagged salad mixes. Or, choose the pre-portioned hummus or guacamole containers to take for snacks.

Prep as much as possible when returning from the store. Chop fresh veggies to be used in salads or at snacks. Marinate chicken to be thrown on the grill, or prep items to be thrown into the crockpot during the week.

Stay consistent. Plan to meal plan, grocery shop and meal prep on the same days each week so that it becomes part of the routine.

Happy planning!

Cheers!

Morgan R. Davis, RD, CSSD, LDN