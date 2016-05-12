Healthful Hydration

The spotlight families have hit the ground running, and have done well with their week 1 nutrition goals. As the families have learned, when it comes to embracing optimal health, food choices matter. But so do fluids! Water should be the go-to beverage of choice for everyone, not only those focusing on weight management. And adequate hydration is just as important to wellness as fitting in exercise, and making healthy food choices. Insufficient fluids can affect our brain power at work, fitness prowess in the gym, and even cause us to feel hungrier (as our bodies can sometimes misconstrue thirst as feelings of hunger)!

Feel like your hydration status can be improved upon? Try these tips to help you reach for more of the good stuff…

Keep a refillable water bottle on hand- pick something that you will feel good about carrying around… such as a bottle that stays cold for 12 hours, a bottle that has a pretty design, or a bottle that includes a straw for easy sipping! Start hydrating before your workout. Fluids are important for exercise in general, but even more necessary when you are sweating outside in the sunshine! Start to amp up your water intake a few hours before your workout, be sure to take at least 10-15 gulps per hour during your session, and finish your workout with water as part of your post workout refuel regimen. Drink water before each meal. Need help with portion control? Start each meal with 8-12oz of pure H2O to help you stay hydrated and satiated. Add fizz. Carbonated waters are just as effective as still water. Try some seltzer water with a squeeze of lemon to keep your fluids bubbly and fun! Add flavor. Just can’t bring yourself to get past the plain taste of water? Add fresh fruit, herbs and vegetables to add a little zing. Some great flavor combinations include sliced peaches and ginger, strawberries and kiwi, melon and cucumber, raspberry and lemon, ginger and pineapple, mint and lime, orange and basil. Or, try mixing up your own creation!

Be sure to visit the Fork to Fit website, www.fromforktofit.com, and follow Fork to Fit on facebook and Instagram for healthy recipes and nutrition information.

Cheers!

Morgan R. Davis, RD, CSSD, LDN