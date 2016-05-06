Goal Setting- Make the Commitment With the Smart Model

× Expand fitness

The spotlight families are off to a great start to powering up their families health and wellness with their commitment to the Fit Family Challenge! This week’s task is to advance that commitment by creating health goals that are SMART:Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Time-bound.

Goals are great to have, but if they are not SMART, you’ll be less likely to succeed. SMART goals give the goal setter something both to be accountable for and to. Each letter in the acronym describes a different strategy.

Specific –A specific goal has a much greater chance of being accomplished than a general goal. Specific is the What, Why, and How of the S.M.A.R.T. model

General goal: “I want to get in shape.”

“I want to get in shape.” Specific goal: “I will walk on the beach three times per week at 6p.m. to get in better shape.”

Measurable—Establish concrete criteria for measuring progress toward the attainment of each goal you set. To determine if your goal is measurable, ask questions such as: How much? How many? How will I know when it is accomplished?

General goal: “I want to lose weight.”

“I want to lose weight.” Measurable goal: “I want to lose 10 lbs in 2 months.”

Attainable—Goals should be attainable; they should stretch you slightly so you feel challenged, but be within your capabilities so that you can achieve them. You are the only one who can decide just how high your goal should be. It’s great to think big, but it’s better to start small.

General goal: “I want to run 10 miles even with a sprained ankle.”

“I want to run 10 miles even with a sprained ankle.” Attainable goal: “I want to bench-press 100 pounds even with a sprained ankle.”

Relevant—Is your goal relevant to your life purpose? Don’t set a goal that someone else is pressuring you to attain; which could be demotivating. Your goal must be consistent with values and with your immediate and long-term plans. This is your WHY and it will keep you motivated to continue when times are tough.

General goal: “I want to be able to fit into my high school prom dress again.”

“I want to be able to fit into my high school prom dress again.” Relevant goal: “I want to be able to cheer for my son at his lacrosse games.” (This is a great goal if you have a son that plays lacrosse).

Time-Bound—A goal should be grounded within a time frame. With no time frame tied to it there’s no sense of urgency. If you want to lose 10 lbs, when do you want to lose it by? “Someday” won’t work. But if you anchor it within a timeframe, “by May 1st”, then you’ve set your unconscious mind into motion to begin working on the goal.

General goal: “I want to drink more water each week.”

“I want to drink more water each week.” Timely goal: “I want to increase my water consumption by 10% or (drinking at least 9 glasses of water) by my birthday.”

Incorporating all aspects of the SMART model, we can create a SMART goal to carry with us throughout the Fit Family Challenge.

As we embark on the 1st week of challenge, we encourage NHC families to enjoy the areas in our county that are available to get moving and fit-New Hanover County parks. New Hanover County maintains 25 parks, which include 2900 acres of green space, walking trails, sporting areas, and plenty of playgrounds!

Please visit the county’s website parks.nhcgov.com to find the list of Parks and Gardens in New Hanover County supporting healthy lifestyles and a fit community!

Healthy & Well Wishes,

Angelia & Amy