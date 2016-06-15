Creating Healthier Environments to Empower Healthier Living!

× Expand Joma running-shoes

No matter how much willpower you cultivate, there will always be a challenge tempting you to fall off the wellness wagon.

Your environment is a powerful predictor of weight loss and healthy habits. Our modern surroundings have become flooded with fast food, convenience and sedentary activities both at work and home. These constant cues tend to normalize these examples and prompt us to participate in more risky behaviors.

Whenever you see a candy dish or a monster burger commercial, the urge is to reach for that candy or choose the larger than life burger. In a world of busy people, convenience is king. But you can make this knee-jerk reaction work in your favor!

Since the environment you create can have a large impact on daily choices, it’s clear that controlling your surroundings is vital to successful behavior change. Changing your environment can make achieving your health goals easier.

Wellness Goal: This week try one of these easy changes to create a healthier environment supporting your best health:

Place your running shoes or a piece of exercise equipment so you can see it daily.

Keep fruits and vegetables out on the counter in a bowl at home.

Keep raisins or nuts in a bowl at work.

Hide the temptations (candy, chocolate, ice cream) in the back of the pantry or freezer. Or even better, leave them in the store and only make the trip to pick them up rarely.

Buy a healthy cookbook to display in the kitchen.

Keep the TV off while you’re at home. Only watch television when there is a scheduled program that you want to see.

If you do watch TV, keep a set of dumbbells nearby to remind yourself to exercise during commercials. And try the commercial break workout from SparkPeople.com

Some of the more challenging environmental cues come during the holidays and when friends or family come to visit. Becoming distracted with less focused on health living may happen during the holidays or when visiting family interrupts your normal daily routine. But here are a few tips to stay the course during these difficult times.

Have a support team to keep you accountable – Have a wellness buddy that you can text or call each day. You’d be amazed what a simple text message each morning can do for you.

Have a wellness buddy that you can text or call each day. You’d be amazed what a simple text message each morning can do for you. Prepare your “Why Response” –Be prepared to discuss with curious friends and family about why you’re choosing the sautéed vegetables and fruit medley instead of your usual gravy smothered pot-roast. Determine your why and practice saying it to be prepared to say it with conviction when challenged.

–Be prepared to discuss with curious friends and family about why you’re choosing the sautéed vegetables and fruit medley instead of your usual gravy smothered pot-roast. Determine your why and practice saying it to be prepared to say it with conviction when challenged. Take Control – If your friends or family are coming to visit, dedicate a space for them to store their food favorites that will reduce the risk of succumbing to temptation. If there is no designated space try setting a rule that all non-healthy foods have an 8 hour window in your home and if the guests don’t eat the foods within that time frame they have to go to a neighbor’s house or to a community food bank.

Healthy & Well Wishes- Angelia & Amy