Becoming Mindful and Enjoying Every Moment!

Let’s face it. Life can become so busy with family schedules, our to do list and future planning, that we don’t take time to slow down and enjoy the precious moments in life. Mindfulness helps us cultivate gratitude by noticing the beauty in life’s tiny details in the here and now. Mindfulness improves both our mental and physical health. But how can we realistically incorporate mindfulness into our fast paced lives?

The wellness goal this week is to try some of these simple mindfulness tips below that can help us to slow down and savor each and every moment of our lives!

Focus on Breathing

Mindfulness can be as simple as breathing!

One of the most simple ways to experience mindfulness, which can be done as you go about your daily activities (convenient for those who feel they don’t have time to meditate), is to focus on your breathing.

Breathe from your belly rather than from your chest, and try to breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth. Focusing on the sound and rhythm of your breath, especially when you’re upset, can have a calming effect and help you stay grounded in the present moment.

Listen to Music

Listening to music has many benefits — so many, in fact, that music is being used therapeutically in a new branch of complimentary medicine known as music therapy.

Observe Your Thoughts

Many stressed and busy people find it difficult to stop focusing on the rapid stream of thoughts running through their mind, and the idea of sitting in meditation and holding off the onslaught of thought can actually cause more stress!

Rather than working against the voice in your head, you sit back and "observe" your thoughts, rather than becoming involved in them. As you observe them, you might find your mind quieting, and the thoughts becoming less stressful. (If not, you may benefit from journaling as a way of processing all those thoughts so you can decrease their intensity and try again.)

Recognize that your energy, whether positive or negative, is contagious. Kids have enough of their own stress and drama to deal with. Our own presence and positive energy can help to ease their burden. Take action where you can in the present moment and let go of what you can’t control.

Give yourself permission to view self-care and self-compassion as essential to good parenting.

Though your children’s path in life is ultimately outside of your full control (sorry, folks), the best you can do is model self-care practices that will hopefully influence them to cultivate their own healthy habits down the road. Carve out some time each day for stillness. It doesn’t have to be long—even ten minutes a day is helpful. Frequency is more important than the length of time. It’s all about habit building.

Incorporate mindful moments into your day

Instead of checking your phone as frequently, take 30 seconds for mindful breathing; instead of scanning tabloids in the grocery store line, breathe in some presence; instead of being angry at the traffic light for turning red, relax your hands on the steering wheel and focus on the sensory feel against your palm. Or Try the Stop Practice as you open your eyes in the morning, instead of jolting out of bed:

× Expand S. T. O. P. Elisha Goldstein, Ph.D. discusses a brief teaching and practice on how to come to our senses to improve our health and well-being

Make room for a STOP practice (Stop, Take a breath, Observe -thoughts, feelings, emotions , Proceed)

This tends to start the day off differently with great calm and present moment awareness setting the stage for you to be more calm and steady during challenging moments through the day.

S – Stop what you are doing, put things down for a minute.

what you are doing, put things down for a minute. T – Take a breath . Breathe normally and naturally and follow your breath coming in and of your nose. You can even say to yourself “in” as you’re breathing in and “out” as you’re breathing out if that helps with concentration.

. Breathe normally and naturally and follow your breath coming in and of your nose. You can even say to yourself “in” as you’re breathing in and “out” as you’re breathing out if that helps with concentration. O – Observe your thoughts, feelings, and emotions. You can reflect about what is on your mind and also notice that thoughts are not facts and they are not permanent. If the thought arises that you are inadequate, just notice the thought, let it be, and continue on. Notice any emotions that are there and just name them. Then notice your body. Are you standing or sitting? How is your posture? Any aches and pains.

your thoughts, feelings, and emotions. You can reflect about what is on your mind and also notice that thoughts are not facts and they are not permanent. If the thought arises that you are inadequate, just notice the thought, let it be, and continue on. Notice any emotions that are there and just name them. Then notice your body. Are you standing or sitting? How is your posture? Any aches and pains. P – Proceed with something that will support you in the moment. Whether that is drawing up your faith and beliefs, doing something like listening to music, talking with a loved one, journaling or reading an encouraging word, etc to encourage you.

Encouragement for the week

Just remember to slow down, life is too short; you don't want it to pass you by in a blur. Take the time to appreciate things and people around you. Take one day at a time and do what you can do today. Try to avoid the needless pressure of continually thinking about the future, what you have to do this week, month or even this year. Maintain a healthy perspective on what really matters and keep the focus on what is truly important in life.

Healthy & Well Wishes- Angelia & Amy