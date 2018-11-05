Enter to Win a Stuff ‘n Sit Toy Organizer!

Every year around the holidays, I feel the need to go through my children’s bedrooms and purge as many toys as I can in anticipation of the new ones soon to come. Like many kids, both of my children tend to balk at the idea of collecting up a big bag of their toys to donate, and the process is always one that is full of debating and compromising between which ones should go and which ones just have to stay. By far, the one type of item that both my son and daughter are the most resistant to part with is their stuffed animals. I can understand their resistance here, as each stuffed animal always seems to conjure up a sentimental memory of where they got it from and all the snuggles that came with it. So, we keep the stuffed toys…each and every one of them. The result? Two bedrooms overflowing with animals tucked in every single corner. It’s a mess!

This year I knew that something had to change, because I just didn’t think we could fit any more stuffed animals into our house if we tried. That’s why I was thrilled to discover the Stuff ‘n Sit by Creative QT. These beanbag type sacks are made for organizing even the largest stuffed of animal collections. Kids simply stuff the bag full of all their soft toys, turning it into a comfy pouf ottoman that instantly cleans up their room.

The Stuff ‘n Sit comes in a variety of bold, fun colors, as well as in three different sizes. The Original Stuff ‘n Sit holds 50 stuffed animals, the large holds 75, and the extra large holds up to 90. Each ottoman is made with strong, soft cotton fabric and an extra-long reinforced zipper that’s easy for little hands to grasp and open.

My daughter chose a pretty gray and yellow floral print for her extra large Stuff ‘n Sit, and my son selected a bright green and white striped pattern. When the bean bags arrived, both kids were so excited to get straight to work tidying up their rooms and seeing if they could fill the sacks up. It was the most motivated I’ve ever seen them to clean! I was very impressed at just how much each floor pouf could hold. In less than ten minutes, both kids had gathered up their entire collections of soft toys and stuffed them into the bags with plenty of room to spare. The result was two bedrooms that looked clean, tidy and almost unrecognizable!

The thing I like most about the Stuff ‘n Sit (aside from its impressive capacity) is that it’s very versatile. Not only can it hold stuffed animals, but it’s also a great storage solution for blankets, pillows, and even my daughter’s dress-up costume collection. She has managed to put all of those items into her bag along with her animals, and she still has room left over. Both she and my son can now take a seat in their newly tidy bedrooms and curl up with a book, and there’s even room for me to sit with them and read them a story. Thanks to the Stuff ‘n Sit, I think we are finally organized at our house and ready to take on the holidays!

To find out more about the Stuff ‘n Sit and other Creative QT products, visit https://creativeqt.net

