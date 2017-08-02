Win a Perfect Craft™ Heart Keepsake Box Kit!

× Expand Annesophia Richards Heart-box

With the lazy days of summer still going strong, I’ve been scouring the stores lately looking for fun crafts to keep my kids busy and entertained. My criteria are simple: the activities should foster fun, encourage imagination, and give my children a sense of pride in their accomplishments. That’s why I was really excited to find the Perfect Craft™ Heart Keepsake Box Kit from Skullduggery. This clever kit includes all the materials needed for my kids to make a personalized, durable heart-shaped box easily from home. The package comes with a high quality 3-dimensional mold, paint, brushes, and embellishments for decorating their artwork.

I was pleasantly surprised to discover that one single kit includes enough casting material to create two keepsake boxes, which meant that both my son and daughter could participate and make their very own piece of functional art. My children had a blast casting the molds, and they couldn’t wait for the material to dry so that they could begin the painting process. The directions that come with the kit are very simple and straightforward, making the process doable (with a little help!) even for my three-year old. Once completed, both of my kids were so proud of their finished products, and I was happy to see them so engaged in the creative process from start to finish!

The Heart Keepsake Box Kit is one of four new craft kits in the Perfect Craft line, which also includes the Herb Garden Kit, the Flower Garden Kit, and the Alphabet Casting Kit. Each kit in the series provides users all the tools necessary to create utilitarian objects d'art. For more information, visit http://www.skullduggery.com/brands/Perfect-Craft.html

Enter to win a Heart Keepsake Box Kit!

To enter to win one of two Heart Keepsake Box Kits for your child, simply comment below with why you would like to win. Deadline to enter is 8/31/17. (2 Winners will be chosen at random)