Win a Mermaid Pillow!

My daughter turned three years old last month, and one of the most common questions that friends asked before coming to her birthday party was “what kinds of things does she like?” Although she is always changing her mind on her favorite color, food, or Disney princess, her preference in toys has remained pretty constant. She loves mermaids, she loves to color, and she loves anything soft and fluffy. So needless to say when she recently received a Mermaid Positivity Pillow, she was beyond thrilled!

× Expand Annesophia Richards mermaid-pillow2

Mermaid Positivity Pillows are the first “mermaid-style” pillows created just for kids. On one side of each pillow is a positive message and kid-friendly graphic, while the other side is adorned with reversible, colorful sequins that kids can “draw” on with the simple swipe of their finger or hand. Both my daughter and son are mesmerized with the color-changing effects of the pillow, and they can’t seem to keep their hands off it. I myself keep reaching for the pillow while I’m sitting on the couch, as rubbing it definitely helps to calm and center me during my hectic day. The colors are beautiful and drawing effect is irresistible!

Some of the uses and benefits of the Mermaid Positivity Pillow include classroom or home use as a fun tool for spelling words, as a great distraction on a long car or plane ride, as well as a calming technique before bedtime. The pillows have reportedly also had positive effects on children with autism and other sensory issues.

Mermaid Positivity Pillows come in a dozen different styles and colors geared for both boys and girls. Each pillow includes the pillow cover and insert, and the covers can be purchased separately if you have the insert already. Check out their website: www.mermaidpillowco.com

Enter to win a Mermaid Positivity Pillow!

To enter to win a Mermaid Positivity Pillow for your own little one, simply comment below with why you would like to win. Deadline to enter is 7/31/17. (Winner chosen at random).