Win a Kidstir Winter Wonderland Cooking Kit!

I want my kids to enjoy everything that goes on in our kitchen, from helping me choose our weekly menus, to food preparation, cooking, and of course finally to eating. Both of my kids are picky eaters, so I am constantly trying to introduce them to new foods while encourage them to practice healthy eating habits as much as possible. Recently I was very intrigued to learn about Kidstir, a new food-centered subscription service tailored specifically for children. I knew it would be a big hit with my children right away, as they absolutely love getting packages in the mail. A soon as our kit arrived at our front door, my kids couldn’t wait to open it up and get to work in the kitchen!

Kidstir offers monthly cooking kits that include three delicious, nutritious recipes, kid-size cooking tools, and several fun games and activities. Subscription plans include a monthly subscription, a 3-month subscription option, 6-month option, and 12-month option, all of which can also be purchased as gifts. Kids can create their own cookbooks with the new recipes they receive each month. Getting hands-on in the kitchen also encourages science, language and math skills, making it no wonder Kidstir was created by moms!

My kids received the Winter Wonderland kit this month, which included recipes for hot cocoa cookies, snowball truffles, and snowflake shortbread. My daughter was very excited to see the star-shaped cookie cutters in the kit, and my son immediately asked if he could start working on the Let it Snow! math magic puzzle. The kit also came with cute holiday gift tags for our snowball truffles, so the kids and I are already deciding who we will be baking and gifting them to this Christmas!

