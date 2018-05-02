Win a Kano Motion Sensor Kit for Kids

Win a Kano Motion Sensor Kit! See Below...

I was talking to a fellow mom the other day about how integral technology will soon be in our children’s futures. Chances are that whatever career path my kids ultimately choose, they will need to be prepared to navigate their way through a life filled with computers and other electronics. My son says that his favorite part of his kindergarten day is when he goes to technology class, which lets me know that even at such a young age, he’s more than ready to begin exploring the language of coding. Simply put, learning how to code prepares kids for the world they live in today, as well as the one they will encounter in the future. That’s why I was so excited to discover Kano, a company focused on creating products that help teach kids how to code.

Since my son is a beginner when it comes to computers, we decided on Kano’s simplest coding kit, the Motion Sensor. Once the sensor is attached to a computer, kids can use motions, such as a wave of a hand (or nose!) to create games, music and animations. The kit includes several ready-made projects that teach kids how to code, including apps, games, and 30 step-by-step coding challenges.

The Motion Sensor Kit was very simple and easy to set up, and within minutes my son was going through the introductory training and learning how to navigate the challenges. I had to give him a bit of help in the beginning, but once he got the hang of it he was able to explore the app and see what he could do. I appreciate how the kit uses simple steps and a bit of storytelling to introduce him to the principles of coding in such a fun way. I am excited to see how much more he will be able to create with his kit in the days and weeks to come, as he begins to make his very own music, games and art. I also like that he has the ability to share his creations and view and remix those of other children in Kano’s online community, Kano World. Instead of him playing video games all day, I feel good knowing that his kit is inspiring him to use his imagination to create with technology and not just consume it!

