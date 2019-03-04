Win a BubbleBum Car Booster Seat!

× Expand BubbleBum Car Booster Seat BubbleBum Booster seat

When you become a parent, you learn the true importance of car seats and booster seats. Unfortunately, you also learn how difficult and cumbersome these seats can be to tote around and move from car to car. As mom to two kids, ages four and seven, I always have to think about how to make sure we always have two booster seats with us during our travels. I get anxiety just thinking about carrying the seats through airports, on and off planes, and in and out of taxis or Ubers. So I was thrilled when I discovered BubbleBum portable booster seats. These adorably named inflatable seats offer parents the perfect solution for road trips, carpooling, grandparents’ cars, travel, and even daily use.

Filled with memory foam technology, BubbleBum has been crash tested and approved even when not inflated. These convenient seats are foldable and can be inflated and deflated in seconds, yet they are still proven to be functionally equivalent to any rigid car booster seat on the market. BubbleBum seats undergo all of the same crash testing and materials testing as any other car booster seat, and they meet and exceed the requirements for the US FMVSS 213 regulation. The structural integrity provided by the memory foam means that if the seat gets punctured in the event of a crash, it will still offer the same protection expected from a booster seat.

My son was very excited to be able to select his seat from a variety of fun colors. He finally settled on the bright and cheerful ‘Stars and Stripes’ option, while my daughter’s favorite was the pink chevron pattern. I loved the fact that the seat is extremely portable and comes in a carrying bag that can easily fit into my backpack, and that it’s also still perfectly safe to use on a daily basis. Plus, its compact nature means that I can fit three seats across the back row of my car if my kids ever want to have a friend come along for a ride.

BubbleBum is designed for children between the ages of 4-11, and is available on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00AQYZCXK for $29.99, and color choices include black, chevron pink, and three international designs: Stars and Stripes, Union Jack and Irish Shamrocks.

