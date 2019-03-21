Win a $60 Feltman Brothers Gift Card!

With Easter fast approaching, I’ve been trying to plan ahead for what outfits my family will wear that Sunday morning. No matter the occasion, my four year-old daughter constantly wants to wear dresses, so I know exactly what I’m looking for when it comes to her. She loves everything “girly” when choosing her dresses (think pastel colors, lace, and bows) and I love to dress her in apparel that looks timeless and is well made. So when I came across a classic, beautiful pink dress from Feltman Brothers, I knew I had found her the perfect outfit for Easter morning.

Since 1916, Feltman Brothers has been creating high quality, classically styled children’s clothing and accessories. Their hand-made products are available for both boys and girls, and they range in size from newborn to toddler. Their clothing selection includes not only dresses, but also rompers, bubbles, Christening gowns, bonnets, body suits, booties, and blankets. With nearly 100 years of experience in fine children’s apparel, Feltman Brothers takes pride in the expert tailoring, hand detailing, and attention to detail that goes into each piece of their clothing. What I like most about this company’s distinctive collection is the vintage style of each piece; I’m a huge fan of smocked dresses, pintucks, and hand-sewn rosebuds. As for my daughter, she adores the scalloped lace dress I chose for her because it’s large bow in the back, and how pretty the dress looks when she twirls!

Even though I no longer have a baby at home, I decided to take a look at what other Easter-themed apparel Feltman Brothers offers that’s suited for newborns and babies. What I found was an adorable collection of outfits adorned with the cutest little bunny embroidery appliques. Options for boys include a bunny creeper with a white Peter Pan collar and waistband with buttons, and a knit bunny shortall with button-down placket and bunny applique on the breast pocket. For little girls, Feltman Brothers offers an Easter bunny dress with hand-stitched pintucks and short puff sleeves, and a girls’ knit bunny shortall with a knit bow at the waist. Each piece from the collection is simply beautiful!

To find out more about Feltman Brothers and see their entire line of children’s apparel, visit https://feltmanbrothers.com.

