Enter to Win a Buggy Turbofan!

My family took a trip down to Florida this past week for vacation, and I warned my kids ahead of time to be ready for the heat. Extreme heat, to be exact, as I know from having lived in the Sunshine state myself that Florida in the summertime is no joke. As an adult, I can deal with the humidity and heat much better than my kids can, and I worried before we left about how I was going to manage to keep them comfortable and prevent all the fussing and whining. When I discovered the new Buggy Turbofan from Nikiani, I knew it would be the perfect solution to take along to cool the kids off, and I stopped stressing.

The Buggy Turbofan is a portable, handheld fan with a silicone grip. It can be wrapped around your wrist or attached to a stroller, backpack, bike handle, car seat, beach chair, wheel chair and more. The fan has a USB charging port and a battery life of up to 6 hours. It has 3 different speed settings and a built-in flashlight on the backside, which comes in handy when you’re outside enjoying the summer evenings.

On our trip, the Buggy Turbofan proved to be a lifesaver, especially during our time at Disney World. We walked all over the park from morning until night, and there was just no escaping the hot sun. My four year-old daughter remembered that I had the small fan tucked inside my backpack, and every time we stopped to take a break, she asked if she could use it. The fan is super easy for a child to operate, and with its long battery life, I didn’t worry much about her turning it on and off. Later in the week we visited friends at the beach, and again the Buggy Turbofan came in handy. It provided just the right amount of breeze to help my daughter take a nap under our umbrella. Even my husband used the fan during our vacation, and he says he can’t wait to take it on our next family camping trip!

The Buggy Turbofan retails for $25 and comes in three colors: mint, pink and black. For more information on where to find one, visit: https://www.nikiani.com/collections/buggygear/products/buggygear-turbo-fan?variant=42736328966

Enter to Win a Buggy Turbofan!

To enter to win a Buggy Turbofan for your family, simply comment below with why you would like to win. Deadline to enter is 7/13/18. (Winner will be chosen at random)