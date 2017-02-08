Easy Valentine’s Day Crafts for Kids

× Expand Annesophia Richards

Nothing says love more than a piece of artwork created by a child for someone special. Valentine’s Day is the perfect holiday to let your little artists have fun and get messy with some paint and homemade stamps. These projects can be used to create either cards or framable art, and they are quick, super easy, and result in beautiful, heartfelt creations!

× Expand Annesophia Richards

Heart Stamps

What You’ll Need:

empty toilet paper roll

red and/or pink paint

white paper

tape

Directions: Press the toilet paper roll down flat and make two firm creases. Reverse one of the creases inward to make the indent on the top of the heart. Wrap a piece of tape around the tube to hold the shape in place. Dip the end in the paint and then start stamping!

× Expand Annesophia Richards

Fingerprint Heart People

What You’ll Need:

white paper

red and/or pink washable paint

black sharpie marker

Directions: Have your child dip his or her thumb into the paint, or put the paint on the thumb with a brush. Then press the thumb down in a slanted direction onto the paper. Repeat with another fingerprint, this time going in the opposite direction and creating the heart shape. You can help your child define the point of the heart using a pinky finger to smear the paint down. Continue the process to create several hearts across the page. Once the hearts have dried, use the black marker to draw arms, legs and faces on them!

× Expand Annesophia Richards

Celery Roses

What You’ll Need:

celery stalk

paper plate

red and/or pink paint

white paper

Green marker or paint

Kitchen scissors or knife

Directions: Cut the celery stalk about two inches up from the root, making sure that the stems are all the same length. Pour the red or pink paint onto a paper plate and then dip the celery into it. Press the painted stalk firmly onto the paper and then lift up, repeating to create as many roses as desired. Once dry, you can draw stems with a green marker or green paint, and you can also use some brown construction paper to create a flowerpot on your paper. Write a Valentine’s message on the page and you’re done!