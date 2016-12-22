5 Best Pizzas in Wilmington

As voted by our readers, here are the best 5 pizzas in Wilmington:

#5 Pizza Hut

Chain Pizza Hut narrowly edged out several local favorites, including Pizzetta's and Incredible Pizza.

#4 Frank's Pizza on the Boardwalk

Located on the boardwalk at Carolina Beach, Frank's has been serving up pizzas since 1992.

#3 Slice of Life

Always a reader favorite, Slice of Life has several locations in Wilmington to satisfy your pizza cravings.

#2 Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom also offers gluten-free pies, with locations in Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach.

#1 Brooklyn Pizza

Yes, they're really from Brooklyn, New York.

Did your favorite make the cut? Who has your favorite pizza in Wilmington?