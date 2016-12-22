5 Best Pizzas in Wilmington

As voted by our readers, here are the best 5 pizzas in Wilmington:
#5 Pizza Hut
Chain Pizza Hut narrowly edged out several local favorites, including Pizzetta's and Incredible Pizza.
Pizza Hut
#4 Frank's Pizza on the Boardwalk
Located on the boardwalk at Carolina Beach, Frank's has been serving up pizzas since 1992.
Frank's Pizza
#3 Slice of Life
Always a reader favorite, Slice of Life has several locations in Wilmington to satisfy your pizza cravings.
Slice of Life
#2 Mellow Mushroom
Mellow Mushroom also offers gluten-free pies, with locations in Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach.
Mellow Mushroom
#1 Brooklyn Pizza
Yes, they're really from Brooklyn, New York.
Brooklyn Pizza
Did your favorite make the cut? Who has your favorite pizza in Wilmington?