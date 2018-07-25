Kids Eat Free 2018 - Updated!

× Expand girl eating too

Going out to eat as a family can get quite expensive! Luckily for families in the Wilmington area, there are several restaurants that offer FREE kids meals throughout the week. Most do require the purchase of an adult entrée and have an age limit of 12 and under to order from the children’s menu. Even still, these are fantastic deals for families on a budget who still want to enjoy a meal out!

Denny’ s every day between 4pm and 10pm with purchase of adult entrée

s every day between 4pm and 10pm with purchase of adult entrée Kornerstone Bistro Mondays 5pm-9pm with adult purchase

Mondays 5pm-9pm with adult purchase J ohnnyLukes KitchenBar - Mondays kids eat free with purchase of an adult entree

- Mondays kids eat free with purchase of an adult entree Copper Penny Mondays after 5pm, get two free kids meals per adult purchase

Mondays after 5pm, get two free kids meals per adult purchase Your Pie Pizza - Mondays kids eat free with purchase of an adult entree

- Mondays kids eat free with purchase of an adult entree I-Hop (Market Street) Mondays free kids meal with each adult meal purchased

(Market Street) Mondays free kids meal with each adult meal purchased I-Hop (Carolina Beach Rd) Sundays through Thursdays kids eat free from 3pm-8pm

(Carolina Beach Rd) Sundays through Thursdays kids eat free from 3pm-8pm Moe’s Southwest Grill - Tuesdays all day

- Tuesdays all day Ruby Tuesdays - Tuesdays after 5pm kids 10 and under eat free with paying adult entree.

Tuesdays after 5pm kids 10 and under eat free with paying adult entree. Halligan’s Public House – Tuesdays after 5pm with purchase of adult entrée

– Tuesdays after 5pm with purchase of adult entrée Atlanta Bread Company - Tuesdays after 4pm with purchase of adult entrée

- Tuesdays after 4pm with purchase of adult entrée Texas Roadhouse - Tuesdays after 4pm

- Tuesdays after 4pm Positalia Italian Eatery – Wednesdays with adult entrée purchase

– Wednesdays with adult entrée purchase Jersey Mike's Subs (6400 Carolina Beach Rd & 3905 Independence Blvd locations.) - Wednesdays from 5-9PM, One kids meal per every adult meal purchased, child & adult must be present.

(6400 Carolina Beach Rd & 3905 Independence Blvd locations.) - Wednesdays from 5-9PM, One kids meal per every adult meal purchased, child & adult must be present. Hibachi Bistro Sundays all day with adult entrée purchase

Sundays all day with adult entrée purchase Whiskey Trail Pub & Grill - Kids eat free every day from 4pm-7pm with purchase of a full price meal

And last but not least….

PARENTS Eat Free on Sundays at Bill’s Front Porch!

Sundays from 4pm-10pm PARENTS EAT FREE with the purchase of a kids meal **choice of classic burger or chicken sandwich **sides and drink not included

Please leave us a comment if you know of other restaurants that offer these special deals!