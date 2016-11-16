5 Ways to Involve Kids at Thanksgiving

× Expand iStock Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is next week, which means that many parents have already begun the planning, prep work, and other jobs necessary in the process of organizing for the big holiday feast. Preparing the Thanksgiving meal is a huge endeavor, but just because you are the head of the household doesn’t mean you have to go at it alone. This year, make it a family affair and involve your children in the work that comes with the Thanksgiving holiday. By giving your kids actual, important jobs to do, they become more invested in the celebration of Thanksgiving. Including them in the process and teaching them how to contribute in meaningful ways will help your children gain confidence in their own capabilities. And of course, the other benefit is that you’ll be able to spend time working together and in doing so, get the job done that much faster!

Planning the Menu - Let your kids help decide what favorite dishes to include in the holiday meal. Involve them in the shopping trips by having them help create the list of ingredients and supplies. At the grocery store, assign children specific items to find, especially the ones that correlate with the dishes they chose themselves. This will give them a sense of pride and ownership in the meal planning, as well as help the shopping trip go much smoother since they will have a job to do.

Cooking the Meal - Kids of all ages can help out in the kitchen. Even though it might seem easier and quicker to just do all of the cooking yourself, allowing your kids to become part of the process can increase their confidence and independence. Younger children can wash vegetables, mash the potatoes, and help with measuring and mixing. Older kids can assist with the chopping, slicing and dicing, as well as setting the timers and keeping an eye on the oven.

Setting Up and Decorating - Decorating is the one job that doesn’t feel like work to most children. Put them to work making the table look festive and pretty. Kids can make construction paper placemats in autumn colors, create centerpieces using leaves and twigs from the back yard, or create colorful place cards for all of the guests. Even non-artistic jobs like folding napkins and setting out the silverware can be a big help.

Welcoming the Guests - The most exciting part of Thanksgiving Day for most kids is the arrival of the guests, so why not let them be the official host or hostess of the party? Teach them how to answer the door and welcome your visitors inside your home. Have them offer to take coats, show guests into the living or dining room, and then even let your children take drink orders and pass out appetizers. Encouraging a child to practice being a gracious host is a wonderful life skill that he or she will need down the road.

Cleaning Up - Although cleaning up after a meal is nobody’s favorite job, it’s a necessary part of every family meal and holiday get-together. Younger children can bring their own dishes to the kitchen and then help collect the dishes of others, while older kids can take a shift in the kitchen cleaning, drying and putting away the dinnerware. Getting kids motivated to help with the role of cleaning can be tougher than some of the other Thanksgiving Day jobs, so you might want to remind them that the quicker the cleaning is accomplished, the quicker everyone can enjoy their pumpkin pie!