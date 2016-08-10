4 Reasons to Watch the Olympics With Your Kids

× Expand olympics

The Summer Olympic Games have finally begun, and I am so excited to be sharing this experience for the first time with my four-year-old son. Even though he is too young to fully understand the magnitude of what he is witnessing, he loves cheering for the USA athletes. He is extremely interested in one sport in particular right now, which also happens to be his current summertime obsession, and that is swimming. As I’ve watched his face light up these last few evenings as the swimmers appear on the television screen and take to the water, I’ve realized how powerful viewing the Olympics together as a family can really be. There are so many teachable moments surrounding this inspirational, cultural celebration of human strength and athleticism. So in case you haven’t yet begun, here are a few great lessons that can be gained by watching the Olympics with your children.

Excellence Requires Hard Work - The Olympics is a great time to talk to your children about perseverance and dedication. The idea that champions are made and not born is a life lesson that kids need in order to gain the self-confidence to keep trying their best to reach their goals and dreams. As you watch the competitions together, discuss how the athletes spend hours a day at the gym, in the pool, or on the court. Talk about the sacrifices that these young men and women make every day in order to pursue their passions, such as the school functions they miss, the parties they do not attend, and the free time they willingly give up. Acknowledge the obstacles that some of the athletes had to overcome back home just to attend. Discuss how inspirational it is to see what hard work and dedication can do, and how amazing the human body truly is and what it can do.

Teamwork Matters - The large number of team sports in the Olympics help highlight to kids the importance of camaraderie and working together as a team to achieve a common goal. Without the contributions of each member, an Olympic team cannot succeed in achieving the gold. In sports, as in life, children need to understand how important cooperation and communication is when working with others.

It’s OK to Lose - Everyone loves to see the winning athletes celebrate and receive their medals, but the Olympic Games also provide kids with a glimpse at what it looks like to be great at something and to still lose. Children need to understand that there can oftentimes only be one winner, and yet even the athletes who are going home without medals still represent the very best competitors in the world. Some great discussion topics include good sportsmanship, how to handle disappointments in life, and what it means to feel empathy for others.

Appreciate Our World - Watching the Games gives children a view of so many different people from all over the world and provides parents with a great opportunity to discuss other countries and cultures. This summer more than 10,000 athletes from over 200 countries will be competing in Brazil, and each one of them represents the remarkable diversity of our planet. From identifying the flags from around the globe to respecting the various customs, clothing, traditions and rituals specific to each country, parents can help kids become more educated and appreciative of so many nations that all share the same love for the Olympic Games.