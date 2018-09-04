Family Favorites 2018 - Family and Life

Family Favorite 2018 Winners - Family and Life Category

Children's Haircuts: Manta's Cuts

Photographer: Jasmine Roland Photography

Fitness Center: Assertive Athletics and Fitness

Kayak - SUP Board Rental: Wrightsville SUP

Live Music Venue: Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Local AttractionL: Airlie Gardens

Mom's Night Out: Little Dipper Fondue

Park: Hugh MacRae Park

Pet Boarding/Spa: Atlantic Animal Hospital & Pet Care Resort

Salon/Spa: I Am Salon and Day Spa

Yoga Studio: Wilmington Yoga

