Youth Theater: Hairspray

Fri & Sat at 7:30pm; Sun at 3pm. Hannah Block 2nd St Stage. Thalian Association Youth Theatre presents Hairspray. The comic musical is based on the Tony-winning Broadway show and the 1988 film by John Waters. The production is set in Baltimore in 1962, where Tracy Turnblad is addicted to watching a local teen dance TV show. Despite her plus size, Tracy ultimately becomes one of the best dancers on The Corny Collins Show.