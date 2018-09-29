Youth Leadership Summit

Empowering teens to make community change. High school youth from grades 9-12 and youth leaders.

Track Coliseum, Golden Hawk room. Lunch will be provided.

Who's eligible? High school youth from 9th - 12th grade and their youth advisors. Groups of 1 adult per 2-3 youth.

If you don't have a group but still wish to participate, please contact Allie Reid at allie.reid@seahec.net or 910-667-9348.

Why you? Teens and Young Adults have fresh ideas, great energy and passion to create change!

Why now? Our region has rising rates of alcohol, tobacco, prescription and other drug misuse that impacts us all.

What can you do? Join us to learn more about creating transformation through public action. Work with other young people to develop social media campaigns, education events, and promote policy that can be fun, offer experience for college applications and work resumes, bring about positive change.

What to bring? Positive energy and willingness to work with others. Your permission form!