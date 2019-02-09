Youth Engineering Weekend Programs (Ages 6-11) - UNCW Engineering Expectations

× Expand UNCW Engineering Expectations Students building and testing their engineering challenges

UNCW Engineering Expectations' Weekend Programs (ages 6-11) are innovative programs at UNCW that teach elementary school students problem-solving skills by giving them unique engineering challenges to solve. Our participants will have the opportunity to apply their knowledge to solve real world engineering problems in a fun, educational, and enjoyable environment. By the end of each program, the students will be empowered to think like engineers and develop innovative solutions!

This spring, our Ages 6-8 and 9-11 programs will explore the NAE Grand Challenges and develop solutions for improving infrastructure issues, clean water access, space exploration, and alternative energy.

For more information and registration, please visit:

https://uncw.edu/engineeringexpectations/weekendprograms.html

Sign up for an individual Saturday or the whole series! Offered February 9, March 9, April 13, and May 4.