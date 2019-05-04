Youth Engineering Weekend Programs (Ages 6-11) - UNCW Engineering Expectations
UNCW Watson School of Education 601 South College Road, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
UNCW Engineering Expectations
Students building and testing their engineering challenges
UNCW Engineering Expectations' Weekend Programs (ages 6-11) are innovative programs at UNCW that teach elementary school students problem-solving skills by giving them unique engineering challenges to solve. Our participants will have the opportunity to apply their knowledge to solve real world engineering problems in a fun, educational, and enjoyable environment. By the end of each program, the students will be empowered to think like engineers and develop innovative solutions!
This spring, our Ages 6-8 and 9-11 programs will explore the NAE Grand Challenges and develop solutions for improving infrastructure issues, clean water access, space exploration, and alternative energy.
For more information and registration, please visit:
https://uncw.edu/engineeringexpectations/weekendprograms.html
Sign up for an individual Saturday or the whole series! Offered February 9, March 9, April 13, and May 4.