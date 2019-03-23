Youth Arts Day
Leland Cultural Arts Center 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, North Carolina 28451
Arts activities for children of all ages and live entertainment by the Wilmington Ballet and Mr. Scooter. The gallery will be filled with art by Brunswick County kids. Schedule of Events -- 9:30am: Crafts; 10am: Mr. Scooter; 10:30am: Crafts; 11:15am: Awards; 11:30am: Wilmington Ballet students with the US International Ballet Fee.
