Your Vote = Your Voice
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
Are you curious about how this whole election and voting thing actually works? Even if you're not eighteen yet, there are lots of ways you can be involved. Come listen to special guests from the Board of Elections and the League of Women Voters talk about how you can get involved and get accurate information about voting. This event features nonpartisan speakers and is for informational and educational purposes. For teens. Registration required at www.nhclibrary.org.
