You! Storytime
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
11am. Barnes & Noble. A life full of adventure first requires big dreams, and big dreams need big encouragement. From world-renowned author and artist Sandra Magsamen comes the new book You!, offering inspiration and hope to readers of all ages. Activities to follow.
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings