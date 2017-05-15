Wrightsville Beach Farmer's Market

8am-1pm. Wrightsville Beach. Through Nov 8. The market provides an opportunity for residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach to purchase fresh, locally grown produce. In addition to produce vendors and various other consumables vendors, the market includes a variety of unique craft vendors. The community setting and social atmosphere promote quality of life while offering a venue for local growers and crafters to offer their products. For further information, please contact the Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation Department by calling 256-7925.