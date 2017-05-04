Workshop: Electric Bling

7-8pm. Cape Fear Museum. Create jewelry that lights up! Make a felt pin, bracelet, or your own creation using conductive thread and LED lights. Felt, button batteries, conductive thread, LED lights, and basic materials for a starter project are provided. Participants may bring their own beads, sequins, etc. to “dress up” their new felt jewelry. Basic instruction in conductive thread and LED lights is provided, no previous sewing/crafting knowledge required. Space is limited. Ages 18+. Feel free to bring your favorite adult beverage. Sponsored by Cape Fear Museum Associates. Proceeds from this program will fund materials for an all-girls workshop.