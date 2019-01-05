Auditions - Into the Woods
Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center 120 S. Second Street., Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Thalian Association Community Theatre
Into the Woods
Into the Woods Auditions
Saturday, January 5, 2019 | 10 am
Community Arts Center | 120 South 2nd Street
The Thalian Association will hold auditions for the fourth show of their 18-19 Youth Season, Into the Woods, Saturday January 5 at 10am. Auditions will be held at the Community Arts Center, 120 S. 2nd Street in downtown Wilmington. The production, directed by JR Rodriguez with music direction by Cathy Street, runs March 1 through March 10 at the Community Arts Center.
**Audition Participants need to prepare 16-32 bars of a musical theatre style song. PLEASE CALL 910-251-1788 to schedule an audition appointment.**
If needed, callbacks will be that afternoon at 2:00 pm. If called back, please be prepared to sing and read from the script and attend a dance call.
Available Roles:
Narrator
An intellectual and pleasant story-teller who helps to orchestrate the show and illustrate lessons to the audience.
Vocal range top: E4
Vocal range bottom: G2
Cinderella
A young, earnest maiden who is constantly mistreated by her stepmother and stepsisters.
Gender: Female
Vocal range top: G5
Vocal range bottom: G3
Jack
The feckless Giant killer who is ‘almost a man.’ He is adventurous, naive, energetic, and bright-eyed.
Gender: Male
Vocal range top: G4
Vocal range bottom: B2
Jack’s Mother
Browbeating and weary, Jack’s protective mother who is independent, bold, and strong-willed.
Gender: Female
Vocal range top: Gb5
Vocal range bottom: Bb3
The Baker
A harried and insecure baker who is simple and loving, yet protective of his family. He wants his wife to be happy and is willing to do anything to ensure her happiness but refuses to let others fight his battles.
Gender: Male
Vocal range top: G4
Vocal range bottom: Ab2
The Baker’s Wife
Determined and bright woman who wishes to be a mother. She leads a simple, yet satisfying life and is very low-maintenance yet proactive in her endeavors.
Gender: Female
Vocal range top: G5
Vocal range bottom: F3
Cinderella’s Stepmother
The mean-spirited, demanding stepmother of Cinderella.
Gender: Female
Vocal range top: F#5
Vocal range bottom: A3
Florinda And Lucinda
Cinderella’s stepsisters who are black of heart. They follow in their mother’s footsteps of abusing Cinderella.
Gender: Female
Vocal range top: Ab5
Vocal range bottom: C4
Little Red Riding Hood
A spoiled young girl who is strong-willed, quick-witted, fearless, yet youthful and naive.
Gender: Female
Vocal range top: F5
Vocal range bottom: Bb3
The Witch
Sarcastic, ugly-then-gorgeous, obsessive protector of Rapunzel who is straightforward and aggressive.
Gender: Female
Vocal range top: G5
Vocal range bottom: F3
Cinderella’s Mother
Deceased with her soul guarding and aiding her daughter from a tree.
Gender: Female
Vocal range top: F4
Vocal range bottom: E4
Mysterious Man
A mischievous vagrant and nosy meddler. He is a good-natured protector and observer.
Gender: Male
Vocal range top: Eb4
Vocal range bottom: G2
Wolf
Hungry and insatiable hunter who takes advantage of the weak by misleading and captivating his prey.
Gender: Male
Vocal range top: Gb4
Vocal range bottom: Bb2
Rapunzel
A loopy-but-lovely maiden who is sheltered by the Witch and terribly lonely. She yearns to experience the world.
Gender: Female
Vocal range top: A5
Vocal range bottom: B3
Cinderella’s Prince
Vain and gorgeous, he is a disloyal lover who is currently searching for the next new, exciting thing.
Gender: Male
Vocal range top: F4
Vocal range bottom: B2
Rapunzel’s Prince
Just as vain and gorgeous as his Prince brother, he is always chasing the newest, most exiting endeavor.
Gender: Male
Vocal range top: E4
Vocal range bottom: C#3
Giant
Voiceover. The Giant’s wife is an angry and vengeful ‘monster.’ She is seeking restitution for her loss.
Gender: Female