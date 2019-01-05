Auditions - Into the Woods

× Expand Thalian Association Community Theatre Into the Woods

Into the Woods Auditions

Saturday, January 5, 2019 | 10 am

Community Arts Center | 120 South 2nd Street

The Thalian Association will hold auditions for the fourth show of their 18-19 Youth Season, Into the Woods, Saturday January 5 at 10am. Auditions will be held at the Community Arts Center, 120 S. 2nd Street in downtown Wilmington. The production, directed by JR Rodriguez with music direction by Cathy Street, runs March 1 through March 10 at the Community Arts Center.

**Audition Participants need to prepare 16-32 bars of a musical theatre style song. PLEASE CALL 910-251-1788 to schedule an audition appointment.**

If needed, callbacks will be that afternoon at 2:00 pm. If called back, please be prepared to sing and read from the script and attend a dance call.

Available Roles:

Narrator

An intellectual and pleasant story-teller who helps to orchestrate the show and illustrate lessons to the audience.

Vocal range top: E4

Vocal range bottom: G2

Cinderella

A young, earnest maiden who is constantly mistreated by her stepmother and stepsisters.

Gender: Female

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: G3

Jack

The feckless Giant killer who is ‘almost a man.’ He is adventurous, naive, energetic, and bright-eyed.

Gender: Male

Vocal range top: G4

Vocal range bottom: B2

Jack’s Mother

Browbeating and weary, Jack’s protective mother who is independent, bold, and strong-willed.

Gender: Female

Vocal range top: Gb5

Vocal range bottom: Bb3

The Baker

A harried and insecure baker who is simple and loving, yet protective of his family. He wants his wife to be happy and is willing to do anything to ensure her happiness but refuses to let others fight his battles.

Gender: Male

Vocal range top: G4

Vocal range bottom: Ab2

The Baker’s Wife

Determined and bright woman who wishes to be a mother. She leads a simple, yet satisfying life and is very low-maintenance yet proactive in her endeavors.

Gender: Female

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: F3

Cinderella’s Stepmother

The mean-spirited, demanding stepmother of Cinderella.

Gender: Female

Vocal range top: F#5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Florinda And Lucinda

Cinderella’s stepsisters who are black of heart. They follow in their mother’s footsteps of abusing Cinderella.

Gender: Female

Vocal range top: Ab5

Vocal range bottom: C4

Little Red Riding Hood

A spoiled young girl who is strong-willed, quick-witted, fearless, yet youthful and naive.

Gender: Female

Vocal range top: F5

Vocal range bottom: Bb3

The Witch

Sarcastic, ugly-then-gorgeous, obsessive protector of Rapunzel who is straightforward and aggressive.

Gender: Female

Vocal range top: G5

Vocal range bottom: F3

Cinderella’s Mother

Deceased with her soul guarding and aiding her daughter from a tree.

Gender: Female

Vocal range top: F4

Vocal range bottom: E4

Mysterious Man

A mischievous vagrant and nosy meddler. He is a good-natured protector and observer.

Gender: Male

Vocal range top: Eb4

Vocal range bottom: G2

Wolf

Hungry and insatiable hunter who takes advantage of the weak by misleading and captivating his prey.

Gender: Male

Vocal range top: Gb4

Vocal range bottom: Bb2

Rapunzel

A loopy-but-lovely maiden who is sheltered by the Witch and terribly lonely. She yearns to experience the world.

Gender: Female

Vocal range top: A5

Vocal range bottom: B3

Cinderella’s Prince

Vain and gorgeous, he is a disloyal lover who is currently searching for the next new, exciting thing.

Gender: Male

Vocal range top: F4

Vocal range bottom: B2

Rapunzel’s Prince

Just as vain and gorgeous as his Prince brother, he is always chasing the newest, most exiting endeavor.

Gender: Male

Vocal range top: E4

Vocal range bottom: C#3

Giant

Voiceover. The Giant’s wife is an angry and vengeful ‘monster.’ She is seeking restitution for her loss.

Gender: Female