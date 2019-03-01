× Expand Thalian Association Community Theatre Into the Woods

Into the Woods

March 1st-10th, 2019

2nd Street Stage at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center

Friday – Saturday 7:30 pm & Sunday 3 pm

Book by James Lapine

Music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

“Be careful what you wish for” seems to be the ongoing theme in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Brothers Grimm inspired musical, Into the Woods. The story follows The Baker and his wife who wish to have a child, Cinderella who wishes to go the King’s Festival, and Jack who wishes his cow would give some milk. When the Baker and his wife are visited by the neighborhood witch, who reveals to them that she placed a curse on their family, the two set off on a journey into the woods to reverse the curse.