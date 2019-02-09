× Expand The Children's Museum of Wilmington What A Wonderful World Event Flyer

Join us as we celebrate different cultures from around the world! The Ugandan Kids Choir will be joining us for two special 30 minute performances at CMoW and the performances don’t stop there! There will also be Irish Fiddlers from the Stevenson-Stohl Suzuki Studio.

Art With Refugees is a traveling exhibition of artworks by refugee children from around the world to bring awareness to and support of better living conditions for refugees and there will be artwork on display for our guests and visitors.

We love partnering with our schools in community and we have ESL students from New Hanover High School coming to make Mexican tamales and an indigenous dish from Peru!

Join us for crafts, food, and wonderful performances. Hope to see you and your families for this very special event!

Check out the event page on Facebook!

https://www.facebook.com/events/280132869336539/