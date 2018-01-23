Winter Bird Identification
Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
Ages: 16/up Cost: $10
Coastal North Carolina is home to numerous species of birds, including many that migrate through this area. Join Becky Skiba with the NC Wildlife Resource Commission and Andy Fairbanks with Halyburton Park to explore the various habitats in the Wilmington area.
We will meet at the park at 8:45 am.
