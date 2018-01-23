Winter Bird Identification

to Google Calendar - Winter Bird Identification - 2018-01-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Bird Identification - 2018-01-23 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Bird Identification - 2018-01-23 09:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Bird Identification - 2018-01-23 09:00:00

Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412

Ages: 16/up Cost: $10

Coastal North Carolina is home to numerous species of birds, including many that migrate through this area. Join Becky Skiba with the NC Wildlife Resource Commission and Andy Fairbanks with Halyburton Park to explore the various habitats in the Wilmington area.

We will meet at the park at 8:45 am.

Info
Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412 View Map
Outdoor
910-341-0075
to Google Calendar - Winter Bird Identification - 2018-01-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Bird Identification - 2018-01-23 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Bird Identification - 2018-01-23 09:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Bird Identification - 2018-01-23 09:00:00