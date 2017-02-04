Wilmington Wine and Chocolate Festival
Coastline Convention Center 501 Nutt St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
11am-6pm. Coastline Convention Center. Pick your pleasure as participating regional vintners and chocolatiers offer their best for sampling and sale! Sip, nibble and sigh your way through a European style marketplace with a tasting tour of the best Carolina wineries, sample sweet sensations from the region's signature chocolatiers and revel in the good things in life with specialty foods and fine artisan products as well as cooking demonstrations and more.
Info
Coastline Convention Center 501 Nutt St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map