Wilmington Symphony Masterworks Concert: Russian Classics

Steven Bjella, violin Wilmington Symphony Orchestra Masterworks Series

Russian Classics

Saturday, May 4, 2019

Concert is sponsored by Wilmington Health.

Steven Bjella, violin

Glinka | Overture to Russlan and Ludmilla

Errante | Violin Concerto (premiere)

Stravinsky | Firebird Suite (1945)

​Steven Bjella has performed throughout the United States, appearing both as soloist and in a variety of chamber ensembles. He holds degrees in performance and music education from the University of Iowa, where he studied with Leopold LaFosse and the Stradivari Quartet. He has served on the faculty of Valparaiso University and Saint Xavier College, and was a member of the Governor’s State University String Quartet, and contemporary music ensembles, Chicago Camerata and Loop Group. He has performed on numerous commercial recordings and was concertmaster of the Chicago Chamber Orchestra and Chicago Light Opera Orchestra.

Steve joined the music faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 1991 and holds the positions of Artist/Teacher of Violin and Professor of Music. An active performer and teacher, he has written two books on violin technique, Beginning Repertoire for the Advanced Violinist and Scales ​and Arpeggios, Block Fingering Exercises for the Advanced Violinist, and given master-classes at colleges and high-schools across the country. He also enjoys making music with his colleagues in the Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra and is concertmaster of the orchestra.