Wilmington Symphonic Winds - Tour de Force
Odell Williamson Auditorium 50 College Road NW , Town of Bolivia, North Carolina 28422
Join the Wilmington Symphonic Winds on October 29th as we venture outside of Wilmington for the first time with Tour de Force, a free concert benefiting our commissioning project with composer Mark Camphouse. Enjoy musical gems of concert band literature with conductors Thomas Smicklas and Dominic Talanca as we raise funds for this exciting musical endeavor.
The Wilmington Symphonic Winds is an extraordinary regional ensemble of approximately sixty-five wind and percussion musicians assembled to become the area’s first professional concert band. The Wilmington Symphonic Winds personnel includes musicians from the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra, Long Bay Symphony Orchestra, United States Marine Band, the North Myrtle Beach and Brunswick Concert Bands, faculty from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Cape Fear Community College, and professional musicians from North Carolina and South Carolina.
Program: Tour de Force
The Battle Hymn of the Republic – Steffe/Dragon
The Billboard March – Klohr/Fennell
Finale from Symphony No. 1 – Kalinnikov/Bainum
French National Defile March - Turlet/Seredy/Appler
Jalousie – Gade/Krance
Lola Flores - Sadel/Tucci/Krance
The National Game March – Sousa/Brion
The Star Spangled Banner – Sousa/Damrosch/Brion
West Side Story - Berhstein/Sondheim/Duthoit
Yosemite Autumn - Camphouse
Zampa Overture – Herold/Kenneth Singleton