Wilmington Symphonic Winds - Tour de Force

Join the Wilmington Symphonic Winds on October 29th as we venture outside of Wilmington for the first time with Tour de Force, a free concert benefiting our commissioning project with composer Mark Camphouse. Enjoy musical gems of concert band literature with conductors Thomas Smicklas and Dominic Talanca as we raise funds for this exciting musical endeavor.

The Wilmington Symphonic Winds is an extraordinary regional ensemble of approximately sixty-five wind and percussion musicians assembled to become the area’s first professional concert band. The Wilmington Symphonic Winds personnel includes musicians from the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra, Long Bay Symphony Orchestra, United States Marine Band, the North Myrtle Beach and Brunswick Concert Bands, faculty from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Cape Fear Community College, and professional musicians from North Carolina and South Carolina.

Program: Tour de Force

The Battle Hymn of the Republic – Steffe/Dragon

The Billboard March – Klohr/Fennell

Finale from Symphony No. 1 – Kalinnikov/Bainum

French National Defile March - Turlet/Seredy/Appler

Jalousie – Gade/Krance

Lola Flores - Sadel/Tucci/Krance

The National Game March – Sousa/Brion

The Star Spangled Banner – Sousa/Damrosch/Brion

West Side Story - Berhstein/Sondheim/Duthoit

Yosemite Autumn - Camphouse

Zampa Overture – Herold/Kenneth Singleton