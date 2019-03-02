Wilmington's 9th Annual Swing Into Spring
Empie park 3405 Park Avenue, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
Wilmington Abilities Tennis will be hosting their 9th annual "Swing Into Spring" at the Althea Gibson Tennis Complex on March 2nd. This is a fun day with a free clinic open for adults and children with intellectual disabilities to try tennis. Register by calling:
Billie Fitzsimons at: 910-200-4101. See you there!
Info
Kids & Family, Sports